Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $4.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Yext Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Yext
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
