York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 77,036 shares.The stock last traded at $38.89 and had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YORW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.50.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 589,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter worth $5,649,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

