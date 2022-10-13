Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,200. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

