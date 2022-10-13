Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 2,600 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 37,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

