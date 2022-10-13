Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TER traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 160,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.