Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,967. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

