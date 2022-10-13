Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 5.3 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of CMC stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

