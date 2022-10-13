Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $465,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 34,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,394. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

