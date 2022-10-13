Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $236,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 80,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.