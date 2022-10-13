Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.