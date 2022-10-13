Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 15,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 618,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,266,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

