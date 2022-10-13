Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 4,300 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:THC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
