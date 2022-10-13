ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $511.90 million and $3.17 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “ZEDXION (USDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZEDXION has a current supply of 87,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZEDXION is 0.99811683 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,113,859.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zedxion.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars.

