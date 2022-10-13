Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 6%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 10,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $744,750. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

