ZEON Market Cap Hits $138.21 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ZEON has a market cap of $138.21 million and $203,312.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “ZEON (ZEON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZEON has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,529,103,436.312363 in circulation. The last known price of ZEON is 0.00450035 USD and is down -23.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $249,258.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeon.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.