Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 8779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Zhihu Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

