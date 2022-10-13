Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.94

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 17333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

