Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.94

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 17333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.