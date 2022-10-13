Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. 146,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

