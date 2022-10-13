Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.29

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 10819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

