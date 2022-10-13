Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $292.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.96). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14), with a volume of 4,410 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.26. The company has a market cap of £113.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,943.12.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

