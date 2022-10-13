ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,656. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

