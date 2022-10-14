0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $153,492.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate 0xBTC through the process of mining. 0xBitcoin has a current supply of 9,706,750. The last known price of 0xBitcoin is 0.19034386 USD and is up 55.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $114,877.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xbitcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

