102,141 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

