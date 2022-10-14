11,400 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 32,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,225. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

