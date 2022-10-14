1,200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.3 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

