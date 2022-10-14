124,597 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Acquired by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMGF. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EMGF opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

