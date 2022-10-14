1irstGold (1GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,735.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $61.77 or 0.00313456 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $12,735.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstGold (1GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1irstGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1irstGold is 62.63604885 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,432.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1irstgold.com/.”

