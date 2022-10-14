21,600 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

