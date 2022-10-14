2,177 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of STE stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average of $212.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

