3,750,435 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,750,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,784,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.33 during trading hours on Friday. 3,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,296. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

