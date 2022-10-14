3,881 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 196.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,263. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.