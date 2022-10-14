3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.27.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.