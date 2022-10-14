3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.