42,437 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

KDP stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

