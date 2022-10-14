4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,023.43

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,023.43 ($36.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,540 ($42.77). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,335 ($40.30), with a volume of 31,289 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of £926.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,964.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,634.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,028.07.
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
