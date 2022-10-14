5,031 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $76.03. 2,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,526. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

