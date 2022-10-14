55,000 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

