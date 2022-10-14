6,253 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,177. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.