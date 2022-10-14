68,018 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

EFV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876,569 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

