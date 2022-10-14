888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.01. 888 shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIHDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

