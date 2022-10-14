8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 34,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $24.81.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

