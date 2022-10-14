A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Up 20%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 341,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 189,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About A.I.S. Resources

(Get Rating)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.I.S. Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.I.S. Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.