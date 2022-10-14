A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.79 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 35.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28,830.00.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.