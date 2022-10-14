ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.10 ($11.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 54,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,766. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

