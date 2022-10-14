Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

