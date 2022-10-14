Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.