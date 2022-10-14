abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
