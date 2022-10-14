abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

