ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.61.
NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
