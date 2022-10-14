Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $251.35

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $251.35 and last traded at $251.45, with a volume of 120929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

