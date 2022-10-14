ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.52 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 11,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

