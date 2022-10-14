ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.53 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 8,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $440.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

